Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Conygar Investment (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.52 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Conygar Investment had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 632.25%.

Conygar Investment Price Performance

LON CIC opened at GBX 32.78 ($0.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £19.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.74. Conygar Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 28 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 92 ($1.24).

Insider Buying and Selling at Conygar Investment

In other news, insider Robert T. E. Ware bought 439,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £140,480 ($189,249.63). Insiders own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Conygar Investment Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

