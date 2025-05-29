Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $593.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 7.1%

NYSE:SKY opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $116.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 712.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 61,405 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

