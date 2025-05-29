Park National Corp OH Has $31.75 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $31,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,782,521,000 after acquiring an additional 538,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,317,000 after purchasing an additional 327,637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $1,196,258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,953,000 after purchasing an additional 655,247 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $177.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.79 and a 52-week high of $179.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.31. The firm has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $96,335.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,634.16. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

