HC Wainwright Has Bearish Forecast for VIGL FY2026 Earnings

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). HC Wainwright currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIGL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vigil Neuroscience to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut Vigil Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim set a $8.00 price objective on Vigil Neuroscience and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Vigil Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $368.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIGL. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 121.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,013,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 24.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 226.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,724,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,048 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 709,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 703,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 97,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

