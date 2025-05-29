Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AURA FY2028 Earnings

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aura Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ FY2029 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AURA. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Aura Biosciences Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:AURA opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $301.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after buying an additional 1,404,228 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,247,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 783,984 shares during the period. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,460,000. B Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 749,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 140,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony S. Gibney acquired 50,000 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,414.80. This represents a 591.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Conor Kilroy sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $39,319.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,428.37. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,578 shares of company stock worth $52,067. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

