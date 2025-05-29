Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Sells 125 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Zoetis by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 237,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,905,000 after purchasing an additional 120,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 2,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,770. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Zoetis stock opened at $165.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.69. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.91%.
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
