jvl associates llc Sells 342 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

jvl associates llc reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 47,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 227,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 117,809 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $3,056,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.28. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

