jvl associates llc Acquires 1,309 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

jvl associates llc grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 1.2% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock opened at $213.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.28. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $222.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.