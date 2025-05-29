Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lowered by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. CJS Securities cut their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

