FY2026 EPS Estimates for Caleres Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Caleres in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Shares of CAL opened at $16.38 on Thursday. Caleres has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,653,000 after acquiring an additional 50,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Caleres by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,049,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,475,000 after purchasing an additional 167,326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,969,000 after purchasing an additional 68,779 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Caleres by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 843,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 39,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lori Greeley acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $159,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,700. This trade represents a 900.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

