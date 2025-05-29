FY2027 EPS Estimates for Ferguson Raised by William Blair

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2027 earnings estimates for Ferguson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $11.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.18. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FERG. Barclays decreased their price target on Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on FERG

Ferguson Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FERG stock opened at $182.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.41. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $225.63.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,944,000 after buying an additional 3,198,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,730,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ferguson by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,678,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 65.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,464 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.