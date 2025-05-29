Zacks Research Weighs in on 3D Systems Q1 Earnings

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for 3D Systems in a research note issued on Monday, May 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly expects that the 3D printing company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 3D Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

3D Systems Stock Performance

NYSE DDD opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $214.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.94. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in 3D Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,106 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,406 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in 3D Systems by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 72,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

