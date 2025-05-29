Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $34.54 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 4.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 8,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 2,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $136.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $237.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.83. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

