First Citizens Financial Corp Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 126.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.83.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

