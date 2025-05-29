Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Photronics updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.410 EPS.
Photronics Stock Performance
PLAB opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Photronics has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,538,890. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,950. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,548 shares of company stock worth $1,093,093. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.
