Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Photronics updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.410 EPS.

Photronics Stock Performance

PLAB opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Photronics has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,538,890. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,950. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,548 shares of company stock worth $1,093,093. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Photronics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 50,707 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

