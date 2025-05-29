Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,181,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $606.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

