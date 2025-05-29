Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives “Hold” Rating from TD Cowen

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

