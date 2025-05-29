Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASPN. Oppenheimer lowered Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of ASPN opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $527.94 million, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 2.72.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 550,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,079.60. This trade represents a 3.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 36,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 126,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

