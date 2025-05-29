Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 723 Shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 204,095 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 146,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

GLTR stock opened at $133.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.07. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $136.71.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

