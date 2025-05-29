Collective Family Office LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,432.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,117,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,964 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,890,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after purchasing an additional 337,019 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,384,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,716,000 after purchasing an additional 450,656 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,081,000 after purchasing an additional 37,094 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,219,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,203,000 after purchasing an additional 517,942 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $72.47 on Thursday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

