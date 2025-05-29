Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,614 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of VIGI opened at $89.16 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

