Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,393 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $37.82 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

