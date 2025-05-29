Marcum Wealth LLC Has $35.65 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

