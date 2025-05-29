Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Beacon Wealthcare LLC

Beacon Wealthcare LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.