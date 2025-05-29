Kera Capital Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 262,457 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 262,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,000. Intel makes up about 1.8% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

