Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278,009 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988,859 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,886 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $21.48 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

