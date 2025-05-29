Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,562,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,079 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers makes up about 9.3% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned 5.57% of Toll Brothers worth $587,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $104.20 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

