Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,132 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $204.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.25. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $209.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $13,331,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,023.44. The trade was a 90.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total value of $82,144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,779 shares of company stock worth $158,838,193 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

