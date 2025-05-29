111 Capital Purchases New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

111 Capital purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in CSX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 40,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 363,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

