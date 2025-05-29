NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $204.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.62. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $212.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

