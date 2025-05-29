Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,347,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,011,000 after acquiring an additional 146,234 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Veralto by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,169,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after acquiring an additional 158,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veralto by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,781,000 after acquiring an additional 733,056 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Veralto by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,764,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,304,000 after acquiring an additional 54,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Veralto by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,541,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,538,000 after acquiring an additional 401,228 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $1,026,403.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,637 shares in the company, valued at $11,495,742.72. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,069 shares of company stock worth $5,337,767. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 0.8%

VLTO opened at $100.71 on Thursday. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $83.87 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.