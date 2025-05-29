Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:PSX opened at $112.73 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

