759 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 74,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,454,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,763,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,590,000 after purchasing an additional 337,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 49,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $69.12 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.28.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.