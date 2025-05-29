33,730 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Acquired by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,485,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $311.01 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $248.09 and a 1 year high of $344.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -736.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

Insider Activity

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

