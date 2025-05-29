1,798 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $112.73 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day moving average of $118.78.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

