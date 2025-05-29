Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,819 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,582,568,000 after purchasing an additional 82,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,208.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,050.92 and its 200-day moving average is $969.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,215.91.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $386,876.48. This trade represents a 98.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,348 shares of company stock worth $139,087,908. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. FBN Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,102.79.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

