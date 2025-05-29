Jacobs & Co. CA Has $13.30 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $224.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.57.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

