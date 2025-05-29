Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $11.12 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.69 and a twelve month high of $111.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.29.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

