Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Position Lifted by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,171,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,348,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,432,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 149,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,163,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 549,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,892,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 495,791 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.8%

PSLV opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

