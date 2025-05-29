Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ralph Lauren worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $284.16 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $155.96 and a 12-month high of $293.37. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.91.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.