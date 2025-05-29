Boston Common Asset Management LLC Takes $5.86 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 870.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.6%

GXO opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

