Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Strong-Buy Rating

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$88.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$101.90.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$81.50 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$72.57 and a 1 year high of C$97.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.70.

In related news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.57, for a total transaction of C$652,575.20. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

