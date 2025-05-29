Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Upgraded by CLSA to “Strong-Buy” Rating

CLSA upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

Shares of MITEY opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.20. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

