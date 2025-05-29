SolvBTC Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $964,069.27 (SOLVBTC)

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, SolvBTC has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SolvBTC token can currently be bought for about $108,536.63 or 0.99929605 BTC on popular exchanges. SolvBTC has a total market cap of $2,279.27 billion and approximately $964,069.27 worth of SolvBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SolvBTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,218.84 or 0.98716322 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SolvBTC Token Profile

SolvBTC’s launch date was April 30th, 2021. SolvBTC’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. SolvBTC’s official Twitter account is @solvprotocol. The official website for SolvBTC is solv.finance.

SolvBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SolvBTC (SolvBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SolvBTC has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 9,457.83386417 in circulation. The last known price of SolvBTC is 107,566.88987166 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $721,214.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solv.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolvBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolvBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolvBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolvBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolvBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.