Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $377.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGI stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Group

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,942.72. This represents a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 225,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 63,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W lowered Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

