Short Interest in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Expands By 400.0%

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

1st Colonial Bancorp Trading Up 1.7%

FCOB stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

