Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Raised to “Hold” at Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Ajinomoto to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.
Ajinomoto Stock Up 0.5%
About Ajinomoto
Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.
