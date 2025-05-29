Shires Income (LON:SHRS) Posts Earnings Results

Shires Income (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 14.80 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Shires Income had a return on equity of 68.29% and a net margin of 1,007.53%.

Shires Income Price Performance

LON SHRS opened at GBX 262.80 ($3.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 245.07. Shires Income has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 268 ($3.61). The company has a market cap of £106.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Shires Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Shires Income’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

Shires Income Company Profile

