Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 407.1% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Price Performance

Marfrig Global Foods stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

