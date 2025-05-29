South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded South32 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded South32 to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

South32 Stock Performance

South32 Company Profile

SOUHY stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. South32 has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Featured Stories

